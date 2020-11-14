Betty L. Holloway Noble Taylor



Shreveport - Betty Lucille Holloway Noble Taylor, 87, born Dec, 23, 1933, to Robertine Hardy and John William Holloway, Shreveport, La. Betty attended Centenary College for two years, was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She married John E. Noble, Jr., March 5, 1954. During her marriage Betty joined the Ace Williams Trio. They sang at NCO Club dances and private parties, including at the Florentine Club, owned by the Noble family. She sang mostly ballads and pop music of that era.



Betty and Johnny moved to California in the '60's. They had two daughters, Debra Lynn, born June 22, 1955, and Susan Elaine, born March 5, 1960. She worked at Kay Jewelers for 30 years. On May 29, 1985, Betty married Carl Joseph Taylor in San Diego, Calif. Joe died of cancer in 2012. Betty loved to read and work crossword puzzles. An animal lover, she especially loved cats, spending her last years with Lucy, 8, adopted from a shelter when she was 3 months old. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John E. Noble, Jr.; husband, Joe Taylor; Great Dane, Felice; Siamese cat, Sheba. Betty is survived by her sister, Jeri N. Holloway, Shreveport; daughter, Debra L. Hall, California; daughter, Susan E. Joyal Mowatt, Idaho; four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren; her beloved cat, Lucy.



Betty was in remission for 40 years from breast cancer suffered as a young woman. It took all the strength of her soul when cancer struck again in recent years, more chemo and radiation treatments. She never complained about the pain and suffering. She was so brave to the end of her fierce battle. Betty donated her body to science as doctors continue to search for a cure for cancer. With both of her loving daughters beside her, she did not die alone.



Betty, ten years older than me, was like a mother to me. Unable to travel and apart for years, I flew to California to see her for the first time in 28 years in 2016. I will always remember the phone calls we shared over the months as her health began to fail. She was my sister, I will love her and miss her forever.



On Nov. 8, Times columnist Teddy Allen wrote about an obit for a man he had not seen in 45 years. I have struggled about how to end this farewell to my sister. The last paragraph of his column had my answer, reaching out to loved ones, letting them know how much they mean to you. I can only pass this on. James 4:14: "yet you do not know what your life will be like tomorrow. You are just a vapor that appears for a little while and then vanishes away. Live with no regrets and love like there is no tomorrow.









