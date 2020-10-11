Betty Marie Pruitt RobersonShreveport, LA - Funeral services honoring the life of Betty Marie Pruitt Roberson will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. Reverend Mike Stowall will officiate. Interment will immediately follow the service at Unionville Cemetery in Lincoln Parish. Visitation with the family will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Southside.Betty Marie Pruitt Roberson, 67, passed away from COVID on October 8, 2020. She was born August 25, 1953 in Oklahoma City and later adopted by Ray and Hazel Pruitt of Shreveport, LA. Betty attended Claiborne, Midway and graduated from Fark High School in Shreveport, LA in 1971. Betty had an adopted brother, Keith Pruitt. She was a member of Ingleside, Emanuel and Calvary Baptist churches through the years.In 1975, Betty was married to Ernie Roberson and they had one son, Colvin P. Roberson. She and Colvin began Aunt Sam's Sportscards at the Greenwood Flea Market about 1991. It provided a joint interest for them and provided Colvin with a lifelong interest in sportscards. Through the years she loved estate sales and attended auto racing events locally and in other states. Betty took a medical retirement from the Caddo Parish Commission after 19 years of service as the parish Permit Technician. She had lost both kidneys to cancer and started on dialysis. However, she continued to face each day with optimism and a smile.Since Betty was adopted at age five, she knew her two older sisters, Ann and Bonnie for whom she had a lifelong wish to be reunited. She had spirited away a small photo of the three of them when she was adopted. She always wanted to find them and decided to advertise on eBay trying to find them. That odd manner of searching caught the attention of the newspaper in Monroe and the news article with the old photo in it was handed to Bonnie by a coworker. Bonnie called Betty and a reunion was planned in Ruston. The two reunited sisters joined forces to locate Ann and they found her, too. The Williams sisters (their birth family name) appeared on television and rode annually in the Krewe of Highland parade in Shreveport. Further, when DNA testing began, a brother contacted them, and they had another sibling.Betty is survived by her husband, Ernie; son, Colvin and his fiancé, Abby (Cecily and Kyle); her granddaughter, Olivia; her sisters, Bonnie Thomason (George), Ann Bouchon (Wayne); her brother, William Swinney (Caroll); her sister-in-law, Mary Pruitt; her special nephew, Trey Roberson plus nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Keith.Honoring her as pallbearers will be Cleve McCoy, Trey Roberson, Brandon Garsee, Kyle Cross, Eric Brumley and Shelby Alfred.