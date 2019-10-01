|
|
Betty McClelland Rainey
Shreveport - Betty McClelland Rainey, 88 of Shreveport, passed away peacefully at her home, Friday September 27, 2019.
A Celebration of her life will begin with a visitation from 1-2 PM, Wednesday, October 2nd, within the Chapel of Hill Crest Funeral Home in Haughton , La. with a Funeral following at 2:00 PM, Rev. Jerry Dean presiding.
Betty Joe Rainey was born June 23, 1931, to Rev. L.J. & Ruthie McDaniel, in Clarks, La. She was employed by Efurd Machine Company as a Bookkeeper, for 25 yrs. She loved and adored her children, grandchildren and all of her many friends. Betty is preceded in death by: her parents, Rev. L.J. and Ruthie McDaniel; her first husband, Carl D. McClelland; her second husband, Gerald E.Rainey; a brother, Reginald McDaniel & wife Wanda.
Left to cherish her memories are: her son Ricky & Harriet McClelland; daughters: Joan Barfield & Kay Phillips; brother, Truly & Martha McDaniel; her dear friends Donnie & Wanda Ruff; a host of grand & great grandchildren, numerous nieces & nephews. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Pallbearers: Donnie Ruff, Brandon Phillips, Gene Pace, Jimmy McDaniel, Honorary Pallbearers: Caleb Hill & Kenny Callens.
Published in Shreveport Times on Oct. 1, 2019