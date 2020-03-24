Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Springhill Cemetery
Springhill, LA
Springhill, LA - Due to the Covid-19 virus mandates, a private family graveside service for Mrs. Betty Norwood Whitlow, age 85, will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Springhill Cemetery, Springhill, LA, with Rev. Scott Teutsch officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill, LA.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Mrs. Whitlow was born on October 14, 1934 to Guy C.V. and Coye Gray Norwood in Camden, AR and passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 in Shreveport, LA. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Springhill and was retired from International Paper after 31 years where she was promoted as the first female supervisor. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and fishing with Leon.

She is survived by a son, Tony (Patsy) Whitlow of Minden, LA; two daughters, Gyla Kay (Janice) Whitlow of Shreveport, LA, Coye Leonda (Kris Gill) Whitlow of McKinney, TX; granddaughter, Amber (Mickey) Reed of Grand Praire, TX; grandson, Cory (Claire) Goodman of Shreveport, LA; four great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Roy Fish of Shreveport; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Whitlow was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard Leon Whitlow; sister, Ann Norwood Fish; and granddaughter, Krissy Goodman.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326, https://www.stjo.org/help-native-americans/memorials/

Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
