Betty Pounders
Houston - Betty Jean Robison Pounders, 84, was born on August 24, 1935, in Shreveport, LA to parents, Grady and Elizabeth Robison. She left this earthly life on November 20, 2019, at her daughter's home in Houston, TX.
While living in Shreveport, Betty and her husband were members of Broadmoor Presbyterian Church. Betty retired from Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home/Centuries Memorial Funeral Home after spending many years as a Family Service Counselor. Her kindness and professionalism shown to the families she served was always appreciated.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 66 years, Lawrence Pounders, Jr.; daughters, Karen Wilson and husband Ron, and Wanda Pounders; sisters, Linda Fincher and husband Guy, and Camille Tine; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
A graveside service for Betty was held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Park, officiated by her nephew, Jim Pennywell.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019