|
|
Betty Russell Smith
Shreveport -
Betty was born in Abbeville, Louisiana on May 11, 1929 and passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the glorious age of 90! She was a lifelong resident of Shreveport and had just recently moved to Leander, Texas to be near her children.
Betty used her serving heart as a registered nurse for many years; she taught dance lessons and was an amazing golfer. She spent many hours playing golf with her husband and the ladies golf group at the country club.
She was an avid reader and loved being involved with her church, Church of Christ North, and cherished those lifelong friendships. But most of all she LOVED being with her family, she made everyone feel so cherished and was a joy to be around. She will be remembered as an adoring mother and Mawmaw and always had a quiet, gentle and loving spirit, and loved her Lord.
Betty is preceded in death by her wonderful husband of 63 years, Alex F Smith, Jr. She is survived by her three children, sons, Dan Currie and wife, Jeannie of Cedar Park, TX, Byron Smith and wife, Marsha of Locust Grove, OK and daughter, Alexis David and husband, Steve of Leander, TX. Betty absolutely adored her seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; she was the best Mawmaw ever!
Funeral services for Betty Russell Smith will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, 130 E. Stoner Ave., Shreveport, Louisiana. The family will receive visitors from 1:00 p.m. until service time at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Pastor Gary Knighton.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019