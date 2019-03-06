Betty S. Adkins



Shreveport - A memorial service will be held in celebration of the life of Betty Joyce Simmons Adkins on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Shreveport. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Will K. Andress. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery.



Betty was born in Shreveport, LA on July 24, 1934, and passed away March 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband and soulmate, Joseph Carroll Adkins; father and mother, Edgar Powell Simmons and Eunice Parr Simmons; and the father of her children, Thomas W. Watson, III. She is survived by her son, Thomas W. Watson, IV and his wife, Amy; step-son, Dr. Carl E. Adkins and his wife, Lisa; daughter, Rebecca Watson Bloxom; grandsons, William L. Watson and Christian T. Watson; granddaughters, Elizabeth L. Peterson and Elisabeth M. Adkins; several special cousins; nieces and nephews; and her cat, Matilda.



Betty graduated from Fair Park High School and Centenary College majoring in piano performance. She received her Master of Arts in Music Education from Louisiana Tech in 1979. She completed 30 plus hours above the M.A. degree in 1982 from Louisiana Tech, Louisiana State University and Centenary College. Betty retired from the Caddo Parish School System in 2000 completing 31 years as a music educator. She taught at elementary schools Barret, Claiborne, Judson, Summerfield, and upon retirement she had completed 18 years at South Highlands Elementary Academic and Performing Arts Magnet School where she developed the music program for this outstanding arts program. For 11 years she was a state evaluator of the Gifted and Talented in Music for the State of Louisiana. She held certification levels I, II, & III from the Institute for Choral Education where she studied under Doreen Rao and certifications I, II, & III plus Master's Level of Orff Schulwerk under Professor Jos Wuytach of Belgium and did advanced study in Austria. She also served on the National Music Advisory Committee for Macmillan "Share the Music Series."



In 1999, Betty founded and directed the Red River Children's Choir for youth in grades three through twelve. This choir received many superior awards in regional, state and national competitions and honor choirs. The choir sang under Moses Hogan in St. Louis Cathedral for the First Annual Crescent City Choral Festival; served as Children's Chorus for Shreveport Symphony's performances of "Carmina Burana," "Judas Maccabaeus," and "The Snowman," as well as Operas "La boheme," "Tosca," and "Pagliacci." The choir sang in Carnegie Hall under Composer/Conductor Francisco Nunez and was Choir in Residence under famous conductors Dr. David Brunner, Dr. Juan Tony Gusman, Nick Page, and Bob Chilcott at Elon University. Mrs. Adkins taught piano in her home for many years and sang in many area church choirs and other choral groups that enjoyed performing major works.



Betty was a beautiful, classy woman who never hesitated to tell you how things should be and how you should do it. She was a gift to the children of our geographic area providing them with the experience and love of excellent artistic singing, integrating mind, body and spirit. Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary