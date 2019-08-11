|
|
Betty Shoda Bunton
Shreveport - Mrs. Betty passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 after a short illness with her family by her side.
Betty was born on August 16, 1940 to George Shoda & Mary Mayberry Shoda in Charleston, West Virginia. After receiving her Nursing degree in 1961 from Lynchburg General Hospital in Virginia, she joined the United States Air Force. There she met a dashing pilot and her life took on a new heading. A devoted wife, loving mother, remarkable friend and neighbor, Miss Betty was an outstanding health care professional right up until May of this year. She was a gourmet cook, loved playing Bridge, creating computer stationary with her groups of friends from around the world and meercats.
She was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Shauna Bunton Battey; her loving husband, Robert A. Bunton and her sister, Mona Jewell. She is survived by her step daughter, Shannon Bunton Gumm of Tucson Arizona; her aunt, Ruth Elmore of Keswick, Virginia and her uncle, James S. Mayberry Sr. of Athens West Virginia.
The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for their excellent support. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . No service is planned at this time but please visit http://rose-neath.com/wordpress/obituaries/ to leave a note for the family.
For future arrangement plans or to contact the family, please send an email to [email protected]
HIGH FLIGHT
Oh I have slipped the surly bounds of the Earth
And danced the skies on laughter silvered wings
While with the silent lifting mind I've trod
The high untrespassed sanctity of space
Put out my hand and touched the face of God.
Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019