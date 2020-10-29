Betty Stiles Goree



Logansport - Graveside services for Betty Stiles Goree, 75, of Shreveport, will be at the Cool Spring Cemetery in Logansport, LA. Visitation will begin 2:30 pm, Friday, October 30, 2020 at the cemetery, the service to follow immediately after the visitation at the cemetery. Elders Wayne Painter and Joe Asbell will officiate.



Betty retired from education having taught at Parkway for many years. She was an active member of the Cool Spring Primitive Baptist Church, loved doing cross stitch and was a "Master Puzzler".



Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Fay and Mary Hill Stiles, husband of 49 years Clifford Goree, sister, Linda Stiles Stripling, brother-in-law, Kenneth Hartley. Left to cherish her memory is her brother, John Stiles and wife Charlotte; sisters, Annell Stiles Hartley and Sarah Stiles; sister-in-law Kathy King; numerous nephews and nieces and friends.









