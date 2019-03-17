Betty Sue Massey



Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Betty Massey, 74, will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at The Open Range Church at 9950 U.S. HWY 80 in Greenwood, LA with Pastor Dennis Aaron officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday prior to the service. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Greenwood, LA.



Betty Massey, a loving mother and grandmother with a sparkling personality who could light up any room. She was a long-time resident of Shreveport and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday the 15th of March peacefully at her home.



Born in 1945 in Natchitoches, Louisiana, Betty was a bus driver for Caddo Parish for 10 years and then entrepreneur to several businesses throughout her life.



Betty was known for her cooking. She loved to paint, socialize and dance. She enjoyed spending time perfecting her gardens and decorating her home. She was a faithful servant of the Lord.



She is preceded by her parents, Louis Gilcrease and Viola Ferguson and two of her sisters, Janice Kay Gilcrease and Maxileen Gilcrease. She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Wyatt; two daughters, Jan Dunlap and Twila Dunlap; grandchildren, Amber Watson, Angela Cutrer, Christian and wife Sarah Frank and Victoria and husband Kyle Crenshaw, and great grandchildren, Jack Frank, Leila Williams, Stella Frank, Forrest Crenshaw, and Iris Frank.



A special thank you given to all the friends, family, and caregivers from Regional Hospice Care Group, that showed their support and love through her journey. Words can't express how grateful we are for each one of you.



Memorial gifts may be made to the Providence House of Shreveport. Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary