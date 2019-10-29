|
Betty Thomas
Stonewall, LA- Funeral services for Betty Bon Adcock Thomas, 87, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Rev. Don Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Springville Cemetery in Coushatta. Visitation will begin 9:00 a.m. until service time Friday in the chapel.
Betty was born September 27, 1932 in Coushatta, LA and went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Edgar Isreal and Delia Theo Adcock; her husband of 32 years, Bennett Arthur Thomas and her brother, Ed Adcock, Jr.
Betty retired as a secretary from the State of Louisiana Highway Department after working for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, David Wayne Alexander, Cathy Alexander Adolph and Lisa Thomas Eason and husband Billy Eason; Grandchildren, Jordan Leigh Bessent and husband Jeremy Bessent, Ray Bennett Murphy and Blake Armstrong Adolph; Great Grandchildren, Carson Adolph, Carter Adolph, Colton Adolph, Dylan Adolph, Irelynn Bessent, Lannon Ford, Lacy Murphy, and Kenny Beal.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019