Betty Turner
North Little Rock - Betty Lou (Walsworth) Turner, 90, of North Little Rock passed away from cardiac failure on March 10, 2020. She was born in Quitman, LA, to Brian and Cloy Walsworth on May 18, 1929. Known to family and friends as Betty, Pet, Mom, and Mawmaw, she was a friend to everyone she met.
Betty was a very active member of Lions Club, the methodist Church, Church Women United, Bossier Parish Community Services, and over the years served in PTA, school booster clubs, and sat on the board of several youth sporting organizations. Calling her a stay-at-home mom would be a misnomer. With her three kids she was constantly on-the-go for school activities, trips to the hospital for stitches, jail to pay bail, and always as the first unpaid Uber driver! While all of her actiities were important, she is going to be best remembered as mom, Mawmaw, and the boss of the house. She will be missed!
She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant son, her sister Billy Jean Reasor of Shreveport, and her husband of 67 years Ray Turner. She is survived by sister-in-law Mary Parker of Bossier City, son Bert (Sally McQuie) of North Little Rock, daughter Cloy Neal (Gary) of Sherwood, AR, and son Hank (Susan Tucker) of Cabot, AR; as well as seven grandchildren and about a dozen great-grandchildren; plus a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and dear friends.
We sincerely appreciate the great assistance provided by the North Little Rock Fox Ridge team of caretakers. They treated our whole family as their family. We also thank Hospice Home Care and Wright By Your Side for all their help in the end.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or a .
Services will be held at Edmond's Funeral Home in Jonesboro, LA, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00AM and she will be buried in the family plot in Jonesboro Cemetery.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020