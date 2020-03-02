|
Betty Ware Hughes
Betty Ware Hughes, 81, passed away February 26, 2020 after a lengthy illness in Tyler Texas.
Betty was born in Marshall, TX on December 10, 1938 to Gorlie Franklin and Daisy Etta Ware. Due to her love of Christ, Betty was an incredibly selfless lady that spent her life praying for and helping others.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Loyd Hughes, daughter Dawn Hughes Martin, her sister Ann McGrew and her parents. Left to cherish the memories of her are children Marcie Hughes Fowler and husband, Jody, Darren Hughes and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Kelly Hughes King, Julie Hughes Smith, Cort Fowler and Richard Martin; sister, Garland Moellenkamp.
Betty's body has been willed to UT Southwestern to aid in the research of Alzheimer's in hopes of helping with this terrible disease. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Alzheimer's research or the charity or your choice. A memorial service will be held at later date.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020