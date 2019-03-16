|
|
Bettye Duke Morell
Shreveport - Graveside services for Bettye Duke Morell, 88, will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Centuries Memorial Park. The family will receive friends during a visitation for one hour before the service at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Morell was born on June 24, 1930 and went to be with her Lord on March 15, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
Mrs. Morell was preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Morell, Sr.; her mother, Lucille Starnes McDow; her daughter, Teri Lynn Morell; and her grandson, Taylor Davidson Russell.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Suzanne Morell Berry (Jim), Vicky Morell Hand (Cayce), Tina M. Russell (Keith); her son, John Robert Morell, Jr., her sister, Beverly McDow Harrell (Donnie); her brother, Jack Wayne Duke (Carolyn); her grandchildren, Brad Hand, Colby Hand, Kyle Hand, Noah Michels Morell, Chase Berry, Clay Berry, Morgan Russell Banta; her great-grandchildren, Hunter Hand, Reillie Hand, Cameron Russell, Barrow Banta, Vivienne Berry, Beau Berry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honoring Bettye as pallbearers are her grandchildren: Chase Berry, Clay Berry, Noah Michels Morell, Brad Hand, Colby Hand, Kyle Hand, and Hunter Hand.
Mrs. Morell worked for the Caddo Parish School Board for 38 years as a school bus driver. She was a devoted Christian and loved her family dearly.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Richard Michaels, Sharon Singlar Johnson, and to all her friends for their loving concern this last year of her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Samaritan's Purse.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019