Bettye Johneé Bourquin

Shreveport, LA - A graveside service honoring the life of Bettye Johneé Bourquin, 68, will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana. Reverend Hulen Warren will officiate the service. A visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, Louisiana.

Bettye Johneé Bourquin was born June 18, 1952 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Albert and Kathryne Bourquin and passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Bettye attended Saint Vincent Academy and graduated from Northwestern State University in Shreveport, Louisiana. She worked for many years as a registered nurse and retired from the Caddo Parish Health Unit. Bettye was a very kind and compassionate person who could always see the good in people. She loved her pets dearly, but she will always be remembered as an incredibly loving mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Amy Wilson Lawrence and husband, Patrick, Randy Wilson and wife, Kayci; sister, Kathryne "Lindy" Delinda Bourquin; and grandchildren, Gracyn Lawrence, Rylan Lawrence, Mary Lakeyn Lawrence, Colby Wilson and Brady Wilson.

Honoring Bettye as pallbearers will be Patrick Lawrence, Rylan Lawrence, Randy Wilson, Sr., Colby Wilson, Brady Wilson and Mark Spearman. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Chuck Taylor.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
