Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Park West
Resources
More Obituaries for Beulah Dowden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beulah Dowden


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Beulah Dowden Obituary
Mrs. Beulah Dowden

Shreveport, LA - Mrs. Beulah Mae Dowden passed on Saturday, August 10, 2019 after a brief illness. Graveside services for Mrs. Dowden, 90, of Shreveport will be at 10 AM, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Forest Park West. Dr. David Farmer, pastor of the First Seventh-Day Adventist Church, will officiate. The family will receive friends at Rose-Neath Southside from 5 to 8 PM Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

She is the wife of the late Reese E. Dowden. Mrs. Dowden is survived by daughters, Linda Hill (Jerry) of Ellijay, GA, Deborah Ling (Rob) of Montgomery, TX, and Phyllis Yantis of Shreveport; two brothers, Evin Creech of Garland, TX and James Creech of Frierson, LA and sister-in-law, Mary Creech of Arkansas; grandchildren Brian Ling, Rebecca Ledford, Stephanie Keitt, Robin Loggins and Mason Reeves; five great-grandchildren Caytlin, Hendrix, Catelaya, Henley and Nathan; and nieces and nephews.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beulah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now