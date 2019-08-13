|
|
Mrs. Beulah Dowden
Shreveport, LA - Mrs. Beulah Mae Dowden passed on Saturday, August 10, 2019 after a brief illness. Graveside services for Mrs. Dowden, 90, of Shreveport will be at 10 AM, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Forest Park West. Dr. David Farmer, pastor of the First Seventh-Day Adventist Church, will officiate. The family will receive friends at Rose-Neath Southside from 5 to 8 PM Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
She is the wife of the late Reese E. Dowden. Mrs. Dowden is survived by daughters, Linda Hill (Jerry) of Ellijay, GA, Deborah Ling (Rob) of Montgomery, TX, and Phyllis Yantis of Shreveport; two brothers, Evin Creech of Garland, TX and James Creech of Frierson, LA and sister-in-law, Mary Creech of Arkansas; grandchildren Brian Ling, Rebecca Ledford, Stephanie Keitt, Robin Loggins and Mason Reeves; five great-grandchildren Caytlin, Hendrix, Catelaya, Henley and Nathan; and nieces and nephews.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 13, 2019