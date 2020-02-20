|
Beulah Hazel Sharp Beck
Bossier City - "In My Father's house are many dwelling places; if it were not so, I would have told you; for I go to prepare a place for you." John 14:2
Beulah Hazel Sharp Beck made the journey home to be with her Heavenly Father and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, February 20, 2020. There to greet her in Heaven were her devoted husband of 49 years, Lynn Edwin "Ed" Beck; parents Monroe Davis Sharp and Kate Etoil Eady Sharp; sisters Nellie Grace Lawrence, Sarah Kate Swenson and Pauline Sharp; and brothers Herman Woodrow Sharp, Edwin Rudolph Sharp and Benjamin Ray Sharp. Left to cherish her memory are daughter Karen Lynette Beck; her brother-in-law Earl Grey Beck and wife Nell; her sister-in-law Lynda Faye Beck Lane and husband Bill, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Hazel was born in Newton County, Mississippi on April 13, 1928 and was given the first name of Beulah after her mother's sister. Hazel graduated from Clara High School in Clara, Mississippi, having completed two grades in one year two different times. She then went to work for civil service as a clerk-typist at Brookley AFB and Keesler AFB.
Hazel and Ed married in Gulfport, Mississippi on June 6, 1951. Hazel was an Air Force wife and stay-at-home Mom to their daughter Karen until 1968 when she became office manager at her husband's State Farm Insurance Agency and was in charge of the administrative operations and supervised the office staff. Hazel's patience and perseverance earned her office the distinction of being the most error-free operation in the Mid-South Region. She retired in 1995.
Hazel was a loyal member of First United Methodist Church of Bossier City since 1968 and served on the SPR Committee, Worship Committee and as Lay Member to the Annual Conference. She was a member of the Midyett Bible Class serving as Treasurer and Social Chair and was a former member of Christian Women's Club. She also served as Secretary-Treasurer of Metro Place. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, reading and bowling as well as playing pinochle and bunco. She will be remembered for her sweet and kind nature.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at First United Methodist Church of Bossier City. Officiating will be Rev. Karl Klaus and Rev. David Dietzel. Burial will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, Haughton, LA.
Honoring Hazel as Pallbearers will be the bunco group men: Ed Carpenter, Sam Merritt, Frank Pearce, Jim Collins, Stan Hays, Ted Groh and Jerry Payne (Honorary Pallbearer).
Hazel's daughter would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all her caregivers and especially to Raven, Jay, Jazmine, D., Brenda, Kate and Georgia for their loving care of her mother during her brief illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 201 John Wesley Blvd., Bossier City, LA 71112 or any other .
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020