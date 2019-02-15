Beulah Mae Glorioso



Bossier City, LA - Services for Beulah Mae Glorioso will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Airline Drive in Bossier City, LA. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 also at Rose-Neath Funeral Home. Interment will be at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Avenue in Shreveport, LA.



Beulah was born March 14, 1931 in Mira, LA, the youngest child of D.J. Nelson and Elizabeth Mitchell Nelson. She went home with her Heavenly Father in His loving arms of heavenly peace on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 after a long illness.



Following graduation from high school, she married V.B. "Pete" Glorioso, her loving husband of 62 years before he predeceased her on May 3, 2012. Beulah loved collecting beautiful things and having a good time at the casino with her daughter and where she made many friends. She worked for the Shreveport Times for 44 years and retired in 1993 to more fully enjoy life with her family. Beulah always spoke her mind and was a spitfire until the end. She will never be replaced!



Beulah is survived by her precious daughter, Pamela Mae Glorioso, who took such wonderful and loving care of her during her illness; her special niece, Margaret Monroe; her special family friend, Robin S. Harvill; Misty, her faithful and loving canine companion; and numerous other extended family and friends.



Honoring Beulah as pallbearers are Corey Harvill, Mark Hudson, Vincent Maggio, Jimmy Monroe, Jason Montgomery and Mike VanSant.



The family extends their warmest thanks to the loving caregivers at LifeCare in Shreveport, Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home in Bossier City and her many health care providers.



In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to , 206 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.



"Beulah Land, I'm longing for you and some day on thee I'll stand. There my home shall be eternal. Beulah Land ~ Sweet Beulah Land!" Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019