On Thursday, October 15, 2020, Beverly Ann Gray died suddenly from a brief illness. She was 5 days from her 87th birthday.



Beverly was born in Cheniere, LA (Shenny) on 10/20 1993. She was one of three sisters. Beverly loved to sing and to play the piano. As a teen, she would often sing professionally at weddings. While at college in Shreveport, LA, she performed with the Centenary College Choir.



Beverly was well known throughout Shreveport. She was a local resident for over 65 years. You might have known her as a piano teacher, or an elementary school teacher, or, more likely, as a small business owner. In 1975 she began to frame needlepoints and other artwork for neighbors. It wasn't long before the living room and dining room floors were covered wall to wall with people's art. Beverly then opened "Shreve Frame and Art" and she and her late daughter Karla Stewart operated that business for over 45 years. If you are reading this, it is very likely that their passion and creativity is on display in your home.



Beverly was married to Dave M. Gray for 37 years. Together, they raised three children. She and Dave loved to travel together until his death in 1993. Beverly loved her Noel Methodist Church Community as well as the wonderful community at Montclair Park.



Beverly is preceded in death by her husband Dave, her two Sisters Betty and Mary and her daughter, Karla Elizabeth Stewart. She is survived by her sons Eric R. Gray & Roger A. Gray both of Shreveport and her grandson, Travis Stewart of Shreveport.



