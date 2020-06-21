Beverly Diane LordShreveport - Beverly Diane Lord, the third of thirteen children, left behind her old, ravaged body to claim her new one. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Lottie Ott, and two sisters, Sue Mayes and Charlotte McCune. Survivors include her husband of fifty years, Larry Lord, daughter Lori Headrick (Rodney), son Brian Lord (Jessica), grandchildren Claire and Ben Headrick, and Andrew, Gavin, and Grayson Lord. Siblings are Betty Butler (Ronnie), Marvin Ott, Jr.(Karen), Vicki Ott (Bill Gardner), Mary Ott, Tim Ott (Sonya), Kathy Forrest (Ricky), Glynn Ott (Rhonda), Mike Ott (Penny), April Ott, and Lisa Goins (Lee). Special people in her life include nieces Jessica and Hannah Wilson, also the best friend she ever had, as special as a sister, Vicky DeYoung (Steve). Diane loved her yard working, crafting, learning from HGTV, and spoiling her grandchildren. A graveside service, led by Rev. Randy Goudeau, was held at Centuries Funeral Home. Diane asked that you would do a good deed for someone who can do nothing for you.