Beverly Jean "Jeannie" Oates

Bossier City - Beverly Jean (Jeannie) Oates passed from this mortal life to be with our Lord, after a brief illness, the morning of January 1, 2020. Born on June 7, 1937, she spent most of her life in Bossier City, LA. She graduated from Bossier High School in 1955.

Beloved as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt, Jeannie had an infectious laugh and never met a stranger.

She is preceded in death by her father, Carl Eliasson, Sr.; mother, Elvia Chandler Eliasson; and grandsons, Carl Wesley Blocker and Michael James Blocker. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Eliasson; brother, Carl Eliasson, Jr; sons, Carl (Donna) Blocker, Dale (LeeAnn) Blocker, and Billy (Melody) Blocker; and daughters, Frances (Dan) Gossett, Robin (Tony) Hendrix; thirteen grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to celebrate Jeannie's life will take place at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 6, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Deacon Mike Straub of Mary Queen Peace Catholic Church. There will be a brief visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Catholic Charities of North Louisiana.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
