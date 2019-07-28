|
Beverly Kaye Hoppes
North Richland Hills, TX - Beverly Kaye Hoppes, 79, of North Richland Hills, TX, passed peacefully from this earth to her heavenly home on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and friend.
She was born in Indianapolis, IN to Ed Eckert and Margaret Rodgers Eckert, who preceded her in death. Beverly moved to Shreveport, LA in 1984 and worked at International Paper, retiring in 2008. Her loving husband of 51 years, Roger Hoppes, also preceded in her death.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Hoppes and Kathy Murray (Mike) of North Richland Hills, TX; her brother LeRoy Eckert (Norita) from Indianapolis, IN; and her three nephews Mark Eckert, Mike Eckert, and Mitch Eckert.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at J. E. Foust & Son Funeral Home, in Grapevine, TX.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 28, 2019