Beverly LaFitte Hebert
Keithville, LA - Graveside services for Beverly LaFitte Hebert, 91, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church Cemetery.
Beverly was born May 11, 1927 in Stonewall, LA and went to be with the Lord on February 28, 2019.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leonard LaFitte and James LaFitte; and sister, Dorothy Lindsey. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Brenda Mathis and husband James.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a local animal rescue organization.
The family would like to extend appreciation to the staff of The Glen. To our special friends, Victoria, Sadie, Betty, and Carl, we will miss you.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 1, 2019