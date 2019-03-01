Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Hebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly LaFitte Hebert


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Beverly LaFitte Hebert Obituary
Beverly LaFitte Hebert

Keithville, LA - Graveside services for Beverly LaFitte Hebert, 91, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church Cemetery.

Beverly was born May 11, 1927 in Stonewall, LA and went to be with the Lord on February 28, 2019.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leonard LaFitte and James LaFitte; and sister, Dorothy Lindsey. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Brenda Mathis and husband James.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a local animal rescue organization.

The family would like to extend appreciation to the staff of The Glen. To our special friends, Victoria, Sadie, Betty, and Carl, we will miss you.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now