|
|
Bill Asseff
Shreveport - William Michael Asseff, age 72, passed away on January 31, 2019 after a lengthy illness. On Wednesday from 5-7pm visitation will be held at Osborn Funeral Home. Additionally, on Thursday, February 7, at Osborn Funeral Home visitation will be held at 10am and immediately followed by funeral services. Dr. Tom Harrison of Broadmoor Baptist Church will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery.
Bill was born and raised in Shreveport, Louisiana. He graduated from C.E. Byrd High School and Louisiana State University where he was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. As a U.S. Army Captain, Bill was assigned to serve the Army in Germany during the Vietnam War. Bill was a devoted family man and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Aidan, Avery, Haley and Shelby. Additionally, Bill enjoyed pulling for his LSU Tigers.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Alex G. Asseff; mother, Lillie Ellis Asseff; brother, Alex G. Asseff, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Janis Reed.
Bill is survived by his wife, Donna Asseff; sons, Danny Asseff and Doug Asseff (Penny); daughters, Christa Worthy and Caryn Furlow; grandchildren, Aidan and Avery Asseff and Haley and Shelby Furlow. Also surviving Bill is his brother, Chuck Asseff (Sally); and his sister-in-law, Janice Martinez. Additional survivors include his nephew, Alex Asseff (Erika); and nieces, Janie Asseff and Joan Brownlee (Jason) and Joan's children, Eleanor and Mac.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Dr. Michael Ellis, Phil Ellis, Rick Creamer, John Asseff, Alex Asseff and Jim Thomas.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions in memory of Bill be made to Broadmoor Baptist Church Shreveport, 4110 Youree Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana 71105 or the donor's choice of charity.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 6, 2019