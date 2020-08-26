Bill Freeman



Bossier City - Bill Freeman, 85 of Bossier City, Lousiana died August 23, 2020 from complications following surgery.



Billy Wayne Freeman, son of Benjamin Franklin Freeman and Gracie Mae Buster, was born December 24, 1934 in Grayson, Texas.



In 1956, Bill married Elizabeth Ann Raffa. Together they had five children. She passed away in 1969. He then married Lurene Knowles Clore which brought two children into the family. Lurene passed away. In 1978, Bill married Octava Jean Merril Stringer and together they had four more children.



Bill joined the Air Force in 1952. He served his country for 20 years, retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant. After the military, Bill worked for Hughes Aircraft Company in Montana and California.



In 1976, Bill moved his family to Salem, Missouri. The 1980s found Bill and Jean living in Missouri, California, and New Mexico. In the 1990s they moved to Cherokee Village, Arkansas where they enjoyed the retirement community's lakes and golf courses. When Jean passed in 2013, Bill relocated to Bossier City, Louisiana to be closer to family.



Bill was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing. McDonalds and Walmart were Bill's favorite places to go almost daily. He always had a dog or two that were considered furry children. Bill was a member of the Fellowship United Methodist Church.



Bill was preceded in death by three wives, Betty, Lurene, and Jean; his sisters, Opal, Alice, & Betty and his daughter, Maryann.



Bill is survived by his children Paul Freeman and wife, Keiko, of Spokane, Washington, Wayne Freeman and wife, Cherie, of Ogden, Utah, John Freeman and wife, Vanessa, of Bossier City, Louisiana, Mark Freeman and wife, Phyllis, of Salem, Missouri, Charlie Clore, of Ogden, Utah, Lorri Saracini and husband, Tom, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Connie James and husband, Donn, of Salem, Missouri, Michael Stringer and wife, Jennifer, of Dallas, Texas, Mark Stringer and wife, Sheri, of Bakersfield, California; 18 grandchildren; 17 great grands and his last furry child, Doodlebug.



Bill was a hero to his children. He was a strong stoic man who loved his country, his military, his dogs and most of all, his family. He will be missed by friends and family.



There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are being made at Rose-Neath Funeral Home 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana 71111.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store