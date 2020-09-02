1/1
Billie Jo Davis
1937 - 2020
Billie Jo Davis

Shreveport, Louisiana - Funeral services for Billie Jo Davis, 83, will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, Louisiana. Burial will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery in Shreveport. A visitation will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Officiating the service will be Pastor Cameron Wiggins.

Billie was born on January 30, 1937 to Arnold "Son" Gilcrease and Claudia Gilcrease in Waterman's Front, Texas and passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 in Denham Springs, Louisiana.

Mrs. Davis was a lifelong resident of Shreveport. She attended First Assembly of God church and she served in the Women's Ministry, traveling and sharing her love for God. The love she had for her husband and children and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Billie is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Douglas A. Davis, Sr.; daughter, Sharon Ann Davis; parents and her sister, Joyce Knighton of Shreveport. She is survived by her sons, Douglas A. Davis, Jr. and wife, Cindy of Waskom, Texas and Tommy Davis and wife, Tina of Denham Springs, Louisiana; seven grand children and 13 great-grandchildren.

Honoring Billie as pallbearers will be Sonny Simmons, Stephen Shires, Jimmy Tabolinsky, Lanson Simmons and Dereck Mejia and Dalton Simmons . Serving as an honorary pallbearer will be Jerry Gilcrease.

For those wishing to send memorials in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Livingston Campus Building Fund, 11107 Honore Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70809.






Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
