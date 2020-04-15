Services
Billie Jo Starr Obituary
Billie Jo Starr

Shreveport - Mrs. Billie Jo Starr of Bossier City, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 92. Mrs. Starr was the daughter of the late Ralph Earnest Rhoades and Sallie Snider Rhoades.

Mrs. Starr was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, John Douglas Starr; daughter, Rhonda Hampton; daughter, Charissa Williams; son, Michael McClanahan; and brother, T.E. "Dusty" Rhoades.

Left to honor her memory are Mrs. Starr's granddaughter, Lindsey Henderson and her husband Brady; great-grandchildren, Ella Jo Henderson and Owen Henderson; granddaughter, Brittney Parker and her husband Trey; great-grandchildren, Embry Williams and Neal Parker; and brother, Ralph Wayne Rhoades and his wife Ellie.

Mrs. Starr's family will have a private graveside service for her officiated by Rev. Mark Crook at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home on Thurs. April 16, 2020.

A Public memorial service will be held at a later date.

To read Mrs. Starr's complete biography please visit www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
