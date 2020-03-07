|
Billie MacBride
Billie Whatley Williams MacBride, age 87, of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away on Thursday March 5, 2020. She was born January 7, 1933 in Trees, Louisiana to Roy Whatley and Fannie Reagan Whatley.
Ms. Billie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother but she was known widely as a teacher. She graduated from Murray State University in Kentucky with a Bachelor Degree in Education. She taught elementary school, mainly 3rd grade for many years at Summerfield Elementary. She enjoyed reading, cross-stitching and playing Canasta with her friends. She loved her church and most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kim Cornell and husband Tom and their children, Katherine Elizabeth(20) and Connor Thomas(15) from Dallas, TX; her son, Kyle Williams and wife Melinda and their children, Nathan Kyle(24), Sarah Katherine(21), Benjamin David(12), and Elizabeth Claire(11) from Jefferson, TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur MacBride; parents, Roy and Fannie; brothers, Lee and Darryl Whatley; and sisters, Helen Breznik and Katherine McFarland.
A visitation for Ms. Billie will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will occur Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM also at the funeral home with an interment to follow in Centuries Memorial Park. Officiating the services will be Bro. John Harp.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations be made in Ms. Billie's name to Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020