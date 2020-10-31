Billie McCarthyCastor, LA - Funeral services for Billie Dell Woodard McCarthy, 88, of Castor, LA will be Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Rockett Funeral Home Chapel, Ringgold, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Jim Reid. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Castor, LA. Visitation will be Sunday, November 1, 2020 starting at 12:30 P.M. at Rockett Funeral Home, Ringgold, LA.Billie was born January 16, 1932 in Ringgold, LA and passed away October 30, 2020 in Ringgold, LA. She was a member of Daughters of American Revolution, United Daughters of Confederacy, and a Colonial Dame. Billie was honored to be chosen as the Castor Pine Beetle Festival Grand Marshall as well as the Ringgold Slabtown Festival Grand Marshall. She retired from the Bienville Parish Library and was instrumental in getting the Castor Library Branch. Billie was a member of First United Methodist Church in Ringgold, LA. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.She was preceded in death by her parents, Murph and Elree Woodard and a son, Charles Daniel McCarthy II.Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 72 years, Harold "Hopper" McCarthy of Castor, LA; son, Thomas McCarthy and Gail of Shreveport, LA; sister, Barbara Herald and husband, Mark of Knoxville, TN; daughter-in-law, Tunie McCarthy of Castor, LA; grandchildren, Thomas H. McCarthy, Kassi Garcie, Dee Bowser, Beverly McCarthy, Charles Daniel McCarthy III, and Clifford J. McCarthy; 8 great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.Pallbearers will be Charles Daniel McCarthy III, Jason McCarthy, Michael McCarthy, Mark Herald, and Russell Davis.The family would like to thank Ringgold Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for all their love and care of Billie while she was there.