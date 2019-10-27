|
Billie Murrell Hale, USAF (Retired)
Shreveoprt - A service celebrating the life of Billie Murrell Hale USAF, Retired, will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 2:30 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Brian Opbroek . Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park, Shreveport, LA. Visitation with the family will be Monday from 5 until 7 PM at the funeral home. A more complete obituary may be viewed at centuriesmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019