Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Usaf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Murrell Hale (Retired) Usaf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billie Murrell Hale (Retired) Usaf Obituary
Billie Murrell Hale, USAF (Retired)

Shreveoprt - A service celebrating the life of Billie Murrell Hale USAF, Retired, will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 2:30 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Brian Opbroek . Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park, Shreveport, LA. Visitation with the family will be Monday from 5 until 7 PM at the funeral home. A more complete obituary may be viewed at centuriesmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now