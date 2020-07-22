1/1
Billie Poole Heflin
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billie Poole Heflin

Shreveport - Funeral services celebrating the life of Billie P. Heflin, age 97 will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, LA. Officiating the services will be Rev. Cecil Marr, pastor of North Shreve Baptist Church, assisted by Jeff Carter. There will be no graveside service. The family will have a time of visitation on Saturday, July 25th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath, Marshall Street.

Mrs. Heflin was born in Hebert, LA on December 12, 1922 to John H. Poole, Sr and Nora Boyd Poole and went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 19, 2020.

Mrs. Heflin is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, J. R. Heflin; grandsons, Craig Woodard and Brian "Woody" Woodard; son-in-law, Roy Woodard; 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Brenda Woodard of Hot Springs, AR, Larry Heflin and wife, Norma of Hosston, LA and Karen Turcotte and husband, Gary of Shreveport, LA; 9 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Myrt Wilks of Columbia, LA, Pat Graves of Monroe, LA and brothers, Truman Poole of W. Monroe, LA and Billy Joe Poole and wife, Goldie of Hebert, LA and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honoring Mrs. Heflin as pallbearers will be her grandsons with her great grandsons serving as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the North Shreve Baptist Church, 4930 Old Mooringsport Road, Shreveport, LA 71107.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Send Flowers
JUL
26
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Rose Barnes
Friend
July 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Rose Barnes
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved