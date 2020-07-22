Billie Poole HeflinShreveport - Funeral services celebrating the life of Billie P. Heflin, age 97 will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, LA. Officiating the services will be Rev. Cecil Marr, pastor of North Shreve Baptist Church, assisted by Jeff Carter. There will be no graveside service. The family will have a time of visitation on Saturday, July 25th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath, Marshall Street.Mrs. Heflin was born in Hebert, LA on December 12, 1922 to John H. Poole, Sr and Nora Boyd Poole and went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 19, 2020.Mrs. Heflin is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, J. R. Heflin; grandsons, Craig Woodard and Brian "Woody" Woodard; son-in-law, Roy Woodard; 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Brenda Woodard of Hot Springs, AR, Larry Heflin and wife, Norma of Hosston, LA and Karen Turcotte and husband, Gary of Shreveport, LA; 9 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Myrt Wilks of Columbia, LA, Pat Graves of Monroe, LA and brothers, Truman Poole of W. Monroe, LA and Billy Joe Poole and wife, Goldie of Hebert, LA and numerous nieces and nephews.Honoring Mrs. Heflin as pallbearers will be her grandsons with her great grandsons serving as honorary pallbearers.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the North Shreve Baptist Church, 4930 Old Mooringsport Road, Shreveport, LA 71107.