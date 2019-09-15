|
|
Billie Sue Gilmore Sibley
Shreveport -
March 25, 1931 - September 7, 2019
Sue was born in Homer, LA and was the youngest of six children born to William Jasper Gilmore and Eva Elinor Gilmore. Her sisters were Florine, Thelma and Faye and her brothers were Conrad and Reverend Joseph. She was raised in the Homer oil fields, attended Homer High School and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana where she met the love of her life, Tyrus Sibley from Nederland, Texas.
The Korean War interrupted their education and they started their sixty-eight years of marriage on January 8, 1951 as Ty left to join the Navy. Their son David was born ten months later. Sue worked to support the young family while Ty completed college on the GI bill after returning from the Navy. Ty moved his way up through the ranks in the retail gas and oil business which took them to Jackson, Mississippi, Saint Petersburg, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee and finally back to the area where they first met, Shreveport, Louisiana in 1975 where they eventually went into business for themselves and built the Derrick Truck Stop and Casino in Greenwood, Louisiana.
Sue & Ty were members of the Broadmoor Methodist Church, The Optimist Club and were very active in Northwestern State University Alumni.
Sue is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Tyrus R. Sibley, her son David J. Sibley and his wife Debi of St. Petersburg Florida, who she loved unconditionally. She is also survived by her nieces Kay Dillon, Patsy Brantley, Kathy Giddens, Elizabeth Gilmore and Jennifer Gilmore.
Sue and Ty had moved to Florida and she passed peacefully from heart disease complications with family by her side. The family would like to thank, Dot Sibley, her sister-in-law and best friend of seventy years, and her niece, Kay Dillon for their devotion and loving care.
Memorial to be determined later.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 15, 2019