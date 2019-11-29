Resources
Shreveport - Billy Arlee Nash lost his courageous battle with cancer on Nov. 19, 2019 in Shreveport, LA. His family is honoring his wishes to be cremated.

He was born to Leslie A. Nash and Verna Lea Nash on January 12, 1951 in Shreveport, LA. Raised in Keithville, he ultimately ended up residing in Tyler, TX. He was many things in his life, but his final love was as gunsmith. He was a craftsman and avid outdoorsman. His kind and loving spirit never met a stranger.

Billy is preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, brother and sister, Larry L. Nash and R. Sharlene Yates, his children, Christopher B. Nash and Celeste B. Backest, and his grandchildren, Faith L. Nash, Hope E. Nash, and James "JB" Backest, Jr, nieces Leslie Yohe and Heather Richter, and great-nieces, Casey Yohe and Bailey Brown, and great-nephew, Gage Brown.

We will miss you, Gunrunner. Your memory will live on in our hearts and actions. Until we meet again.

Memorials can be sent to 239 Patton Ave, Shreveport, LA 71105.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
