Services
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
(843)815-5535
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
Graveside service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Six Oaks Cemetery
175 Greenwood Dr.
Hilton Head Island, SC
Omaha - Dr. Billy Baker passed away on June 14th, 2019, at his home in Omaha, Nebraska, surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held to celebrate his 90th birthday in August on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

He is survived by his wife Norma; his children, Lane Baker (Karen), Lynlee Baker, and Leigh Charlan Hahn; and eight grandchildren, Cameron, Madison, Skyler, Alec, Tyler, Aubrey, Brooklyn and Caelyn.

Dr. Baker, born August 12, 1929, grew up on his family's farm, served his country as an officer in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and earned his Ph.D. from Louisiana State University (LSU). Dr. Baker served on the faculty of LSU and as the cotton specialist for the state of Louisiana, and later worked his entire career at Eli Lilly and Company (Elanco) at various locations throughout the world. From his family's farm outside a small town, to the many wonders of the world, this Louisiana farm boy experienced life to its fullest.

To his family, he is their foundation, and a source of great expectations and boundless encouragement. To his many friends, he is a southern gentleman, and a source of endless stories, laughter and goodwill. To his wife and soulmate of 62 years, he is her everything.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 20, 2019
