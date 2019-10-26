|
|
Billy Beth "Bitsy" Middleton Smith
Shreveport - Billy Beth "Bitsy" Middleton Smith, 87, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at The Oaks of Louisiana-North Pavilion after a long struggle with dementia. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Tuesday, October 29 at 1:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church Shreveport. A time of visitation will be held in the church parlor following the service.
Bitsy was born in Shreveport, LA to Frank Walters Middleton and Marion Hodges Middleton on February 2, 1932. Bitsy grew up in Shreveport, attending Creswell Grammar School and C.E. Byrd High School from which she graduated in 1949. At Byrd High School she sang in the choir, was a ROTC Sponsor and a member of the NYB girls club—members who remained close friends throughout their lives. After graduation, she attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA for one year, before returning to Shreveport where she attended Norton Business College.
While attending C.E. Byrd High School she met Samuel "Sam" Webb Smith, Jr. to whom she was married for 69 years. They had three children. A woman of profound faith, Bitsy spent her life as a member of the First Baptist Church of Shreveport where she attended faithfully. She sang in the church choir from an early age until her health prevented her from singing in 2017. In addition to the First Baptist Church choir, she was a member of the Shreveport Master Chorus and the League Larks—the outreach choir of the Junior League of Shreveport. During her years of membership in the Junior League she was active in numerous civic events and activities within the community. During her latter years she was a member of P.E.O. International Sisterhood, a women's philanthropic and educational organization.
In addition to music, Bitsy loved traveling the world with her husband, Sam. They saw the penguin rookeries in Antarctica, the Highlands of Scotland, the Eiffel Tower and numerous places in between. Bitsy and Sam spent countless weekends and holidays with family and friends at their Toledo Bend fishing camp, which they built together and lovingly named "Smith's Folley". Every summer they spent time in Arkansas at Shangri-La Resort on Lake Ouachita, first with their three children, then their grandchildren and eventually their great-grandchildren.
Bitsy's greatest desire in life was to be the best wife, mother and grandmother she could be. She excelled at all three. She always strived to live her life as God commanded—as a godly wife, companion and friend to her husband, always encouraging and helping him in all of his endeavors. She devoted herself to being a godly mother and grandmother, teaching God's truths and always being there for them regardless of what they needed. She saw the best in all people even when they could not see it in themselves. She always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. She will be sorely missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frank W. Middleton, Jr. and Robert E. Middleton; stepmother, Aljean Middleton; sister-in-law, Cecilia Ellerbe Smith; and her in-laws, Sam and Cecilia "Cece" Smith, Sr.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Samuel Webb Smith, Jr.; children, Diane Smith Aillet, Elaine Smith Stedman (Jim), Samuel "Trey" Webb Smith, III (Melissa); sister, Marianna Francis; sister-in-law, Lennis Elston (Richard); grandchildren, Elizabeth Diane Aillet Ardoin (Nick), Amelia Ellerbe Aillet Ostendorff (Michael), James "Cody" William Stedman III, Brittany Angela Smith Johnson (Drew), Samuel Webb Smith X; great-granddaughters Mikayla, Mikenzie, Cecilia, Emilie, and Savannah; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Dr. April Patton, Doris, Kristin and Ester and all of the staff and nurses at The Oaks of Louisiana-North Pavilion, Professional Sitter Services and Hospice Regional. The family extends a very special thanks to Rick, Patricia, Carrie, Dorothy, Crysal, Renee, Carla, and Brittany for their long hours of hard work and compassionate care for Bitsy in her time of need.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the First Baptist Church of Shreveport organ restoration fund, the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home of Monroe, LA. or the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019