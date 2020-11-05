Billy Bickham
Bossier City - Funeral services for Billy Frank Bickham will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Airline Baptist Church in Bossier City, Louisiana. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. till the time of service. Interment at Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier City, Louisiana will follow the service. Officiating the service will be Pastor Harrell Shelton with Pastor Terry Young assisting.
Billy was born December 23, 1925 in Hosston, Louisiana to Edward and Elsie Bickham. He graduated from Centenary College of Louisiana with a bachelor's in business administration. Billy served his country as Corporal in the U.S. Airforce Army during World War II. He later started his career in law enforcement that ended with his retirement as Chief Deputy for the Bossier Parish Sheriff Department after 27 years of loyal duty. During his working career, he also worked many years for Patrick-Reed Lumber Company. When Billy wasn't working, he loved to travel, enjoyed football games at Airline High School Stadium, and reciting the Gettysburg address or Flanders Field at any church function he could. He enjoyed being around his family and adored his grandchildren. He was a devoted member of the Airline Baptist Church who loved to serve the Lord. He sang in the choir, was a deacon, an usher, loved to lead in prayer and also led Wednesday Bible study at Pilgrim Manor for 25 years. He was a kind and gentle man with a servant's heart. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Billy is preceded in death by wife, Edna Frances Bickham; daughter, Susan Bickham; grandson, Christopher Phiffer; parents, Edward Eugene and Elsie Solomon Bickham; sisters, Audrey Jean Williamson and Alice Brandon and brother, Tommy Bickham. He is survived by sons, Dale Bickham and wife, Cathy and Kenneth Bickham and wife, Alisa; daughters, Anita Phiffer and husband, Steve and Judy Harlon and husband, Terry; grandchildren, Julie Lewis, Sally Kolb and husband, Tyson, Heather Bickham, Jason Mabry and wife, Stephanie, Lydia Bickham, Thomas Bickham, and Joseph Bickham; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria Elrod and brother, Clifton Bickham.
Honoring Billy as pallbearers will be Jason Mabry, Tyson Kolb, Jonathan Kolb, Nathan Baker, Steve Phiffer, and Terry Harlon. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Elrod and Jonathan Bickham.
The family suggests donations made in Billy's name be made to The Gideons at The Gideons International Processing Center P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090-7251 or by visiting https://www.gideons.org/donate
or the Airline Baptist Church Building Fund at 4007 Airline Dr. Bossier City, LA 71111 or calling 318-746-3495