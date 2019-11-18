|
Billy Bolt
Billy Eugene Bolt age 76, passed away on November 17, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Mr. Bolt was born to Carl and Willie Mae Bolt on November 26, 1942 in Wheeling Springs, Arkansas. He is a veteran of the US Army and a retired printer.
Mr. Bolt was preceded in death by his loving wife Linda Bolt; parents; brothers David and Thomas Bolt. He is survived by his children, Carl Bolt wife Cathy, Julie Clark husband Steve, and Melinda Jones; grandchildren, Kimberly Beckman, husband Trey, Justin Bolt, Breanna Barnett husband William, Alyssa Oakes husband Melvin, Makayla Clark, Aaron Jones, Maelee Jones, and Ethan Reed; great grandchildren, Addison, Morgan, Devin, Damein; brother, Bennie Bolt wife Sara; numerous nieces and nephews.
Military Honors will begin promptly at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA., with the visitation continuing until 7:00 p.m.
Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Bruton, Sr., Ron Fong, Trey Beckman, Johnny Bruton, Jr., Joe Leone, and Lee Fatherree.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Heart of Hospice and Johnella Gipson.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2019