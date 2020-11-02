Billy Burkett
Many - Brother Billy Burkett went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born in Converse, Louisiana, to John and Gladys Burkett on December 5, 1929, Brother Billy preached his first sermon when he was 16 years old. He surrendered to the ministry at the age of 17 and served as a Baptist preacher for 72 years, with all but two years of his service in churches in Northwest Louisiana. Brother Billy served as a Missions Pastor in Alamosa, Colorado during 1962-64.
He devoted his entire adult life to serving God and his family. He met his wife of 62 years, Mary Louise Pentecost, while preaching at Fellowship Baptist church in Sabine Parish in 1948. His most recent pastorate was at Bethany Baptist Church near Robeline, where he served up until 2019. He was instrumental in the establishment of Clara Springs Baptist Camp and worked tirelessly on other projects for the Louisiana Baptist Convention, District 8, over the past 50 years.
Brother Billy was a cattleman and avid horseman. Nicknamed the "Cowboy Preacher" in his twenties, he rodeo'd and was often the pickup man for bronc and bull riders. He was a loving husband and father of three children. He enjoyed watching his grandsons grow and marry and his eleven great-grandchildren in more recent years. He was a stage-4 cancer survivor but lost his wife, Mary, in 2012. He is also preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Johnnie Mae. On April 22, 2015, Brother Billy married Martha Jane Powell, with whom he lovingly shared the the last five years of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Jane, his sister, Elaine Burkett, and his three children, Dr. Mike Burkett and his wife Sue, Don Burkett and his wife Virginia, Lisa Graham and her husband Randy and Martha's children, Robert Burleson and Jo Lynn Graham. Grandchildren include Stephen Van Sickle, Garrett Burkett, Jeremy Graham, Cody Graham and Caleb Burkett. His five grandsons will serve as pallbearers at his funeral, along with Martha's son, Robert. Honorary pallbearers include Jake Brice, Rowdy Burleson, John Graham, Billy Wells and the deacons of Springhill Baptist Church.
An outdoor Celebration of Life will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church east of Converse on Tuesday, November 3 at 2 pm. Visitation will be from noon-2 pm that same day outside. The service will be conducted by Reverends Lee Dickson, Randy Graham and Lynn Burkett. Burial will be next to the church in Oak Grove Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Jack Corley for his many years of outstanding care and Dr. Mark Holder for his care in his last days. They express their deep appreciation for the staff of Kindred at Home healthcare and Superior Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations to Brother Billy's favorite charities: Gideons International, Samaritan's Purse and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.