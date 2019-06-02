Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA
Billy Ebling Obituary
Billy Ebling

Shreveport, LA - Billy Wayne Ebling, age 78, passed away on Thursday May 30, 2019. He was born July 9, 1940 in Fulton, Arkansas to Leon and Reba Ebling. He enjoyed Nascar, gardening, and spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Reita Ebling; two children, Tanyau Boatright with husband, Barry Boatright, and Greg Ebling; 9 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, J.B. Ebling.

A visitation for Billy will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of life will occur Monday, June 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM with an interment in Centuries Memorial Park following the services. Officiating the service will be his son-in-law, Rev. Barry Boatright. Honoring Mr. Ebling as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Joshua Ebling, Jordan Ebling, Christian Boatright, Daniel Boatright, Tyler Fisher, and Matt Mabry.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CenturiesMemorialFH.com for the Ebling family.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 2, 2019
