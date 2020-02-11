|
Billy J. Walker
Shreveport - A funeral service honoring the life of Billy J. Walker will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Broadmoor Baptist Memorial Chapel, 4110 Youree Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Dr. Tom Harrison. A visitation with the family will be held prior to the service at 9:00 a.m. in the parlor.
Billy J. Walker was born November 13, 1927, near Jonesboro, Louisiana. He was the oldest child of Hugie and Mertie Walker. He passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 58 years, Barbara Walker, and sister, Joy Broussard.
Left to cherish his memory are his three children, Stephen Walker and wife, Johnna, John Walker and wife, Melissa, Cecilia Walker Bragg and husband, Duane; six grandchildren, Cleo and Jace Walker, Ashleigh and Jonathan Walker, and Benton and Eva Bragg, as well as his sister, Sara Royer.
Born the son of a sharecropper, Billy's early childhood was full of hardships, but his mom instilled the value of education for her children in each of them. Upon turning 18, Billy joined the Army Air Force to serve in World War II. Upon discharge from the Air Force, he went home and then worked to put both himself and his sisters through college. After graduating from Louisiana Tech University, Billy came to Shreveport to begin his teaching career at Judson Elementary in 1954. He married Barbara on November 29, 1958. In the process of earning his master's degree, he discovered a love for leading choirs and began serving as a music minister in his spare time, retiring after many years at the First Baptist Church of Princeton. Billy served as elementary principal in several schools, including Fairfield Elementary School, Hollywood Elementary School and Shreve Island Elementary School.
Billy was not a Christian just by name, he lived out his faith. It was not uncommon for people to approach him in a store and say "Hey Mr. Walker! You were my principal/choir director!" He loved his family and provided for their needs and stayed faithful to Christ's call on his life. His three children are among many forever impacted by the example lived out by his humble service to others and to Jesus Christ.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020