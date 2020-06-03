Billy James Craft
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy James Craft

Bossier City - Billy James Craft was born August 19, 1944 to Kenney and Ethel Craft in Evans, Louisiana. With his family by his side, Billy passed on May 31, 2020.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Kenney and Ethel Craft; sisters, Ruby Fourman, Ilene Williams, Ella Mae Hinson, Helen Brantley, Marie Conklin; and brother, Buddy Craft. He leaves behind wife, Sandy Craft; daughter, Cathy Grant and husband Robert; sons, Brian Craft and wife Erica and Bradly Craft and wife Megan; grandchildren, Madeline, Peyton, Landree, Brock, Barrett, and Baker; brother, Kenney Craft Jr.; and many other family members and friends.

Billy loved and was loved by many. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First United Methodist Church of Bossier City, and the American Cancer Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boone Funeral Home
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 742-5361
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved