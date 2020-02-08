|
Billy James Guin, Sr.
Shreveport - Billy James Guin, Sr. passed peacefully from this life surrounded by his loving family on January 28, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana at the age of 92. He was born in El Paso, Texas on November 14, 1927 to James Franklin Guin and Bessie Reeves Guin.
Billy was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Nancy Jane Beale Guin. He is survived by five children: Billy James Guin, Jr. and wife Patti of Fredericksburg, TX, Nancy Guin Austin and husband Jim of Baton Rouge, Alice Guin Lind of Shreveport, Elizabeth "Lisa" Guin Leonard and husband John of Metairie, and Mary Virginia "Ginny" Guin Reynolds and husband Manson of Shreveport; brother James Edwin Fitch and wife Doriana of Winter Park, FL, 10 grandchildren: Lynn Austin Lalka and husband Robert of New Orleans, John Pauly Leonard, Jr. and wife Kristen of New Orleans, Elizabeth "Charley" Austin McLean and husband Alex of Walnut Creek, CA, Grace Reynolds Heeralal of West Palm Beach, FL, William James Leonard of Fairfax, VA, Alice Elizabeth Lind Malone of Alexandria, LA, Gabrielle Reynolds Duke and husband Buddy of Shreveport, Joseph Manson Reynolds and wife Marissa of Shreveport, Katherine Lee Lind of Shreveport, and Mervedy Eliana Kapuya Reynolds of Shreveport, six great grandchildren: Lally Marcelle Leonard and James Pauly Leonard, Theodore Alexander Malone, and Tice Austin Lalka, Skylar James McLean, Lily James Duke, and a wealth of other family and friends left to cherish his memory.
Billy graduated from C.E. Byrd High School where he began a lifelong love for music playing the clarinet in the band. Thereafter, he attended Virginia Military Institute and is remembered for his humorous illustrations in the Cadet school newspaper. His education was interrupted when he served in the United States Marine Corps from 1946-1947. Following his service in the Marine Corps, he returned to VMI to complete his degree in Civil Engineering. While at VMI he met his wife, the love of his life, Nancy Jane Beale, a native of Franklin, VA. Upon graduation from VMI he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He remained in the U.S. Army Reserves for 30 years and retired as a full Colonel.
After serving in the Korean War, he moved his family back to his hometown of Shreveport where he worked for E.M. Freeman and Associates and United Gas, after which he worked as a consulting engineer and real estate broker. Billy was a member of the Louisiana Republican State Central Committee and the Caddo Parish Republican Executive Committee. He was active in Louisiana politics and served on the Caddo Parish School Board from 1964-1970, then was elected Commissioner of Public Utilities for the city of Shreveport in 1977. One of his proudest accomplishments during his administration was the fluoridation of the municipal water supply.
The First Baptist Church was an integral part of his life. He served as a deacon, member of the Board of Directors, Choir, Singing Seniors, and Sunday School teacher. Billy was also a member of Rotary International and loved to attend the meetings and lead the singing at the South Shreveport Rotary Club. Billy was a friend to so many and enlightened all with his stories and singing. He was a member of The Shreveport Metropolitan Concert Band and served as first clarinet. Billy had great fun playing the clarinet in The German Band of Shreveport. His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren will miss his wonderful stories, encyclopedic wealth of knowledge, and lively spontaneous singing. Billy embraced life with enthusiasm and had always wanted to learn to fly so at the age of 70 his family surprised him with flying lessons for his birthday. He completed his first solo flight at the age of 71.
A memorial service to celebrate Billy's life will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Billy to First Baptist Church, 543 Ockley Drive, Shreveport, LA 71106.
The family would like to thank Billy's sitters, Joanne Clark, Renauda Bryant and Lynn Bryant, for their loving care and dedication to him. We would also like to thank his doctors, nurses, and others who cared for him while at Willis Knighton Pierremont Hospital, especially Dr. Robert Martin, Dr. Clarence Teagle, Dr. Cody Tingle, and Dr. Robert Hernandez.
A memorial service will be held on March 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Chapel in Shreveport.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020