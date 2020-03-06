|
|
Billy James Sanders (Jamie)
Shreveport - Billy James Sanders (Jamie)
Shreveport, Louisiana- Jamie Sanders crossed over the Jordan to meet his Lord and Savior early Sunday, March 1, 2020 after battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease for many years. He was born May 6, 1953 to Favorita and Billy James Sanders Sr. in Shreveport, Louisiana. Jamie graduated from Fair Park High School in 1971 where he performed as mascot. Later, Jamie went on to attend Northwestern State University, pledged as a Kappa Sigma and served in the United States Navy.
When Jamie walked into a room, everyone experienced Jamie as he was a force. He was an artist in every sense as he was a painter, sculptor, and actor. He performed in many productions at Marjorie Lyons Playhouse, Shreveport Little Theatre, and the Performing Arts Center locally. Jamie was involved with the Shreveport Regional Arts Council for many years. He was also an art instructor at LSUS where he loved to help others explore their artistic abilities. He was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Shreveport where he volunteered much of his time serving God and serving others. His personal mission was to help others grow in their relationship with God-and have some fun along the way. He was humorous and caring with everyone. He continuously preached God's saving grace until he departed.
Jamie was preceded in death by his father, Billy Sanders; mother, Faye Sanders; and brother, Richie Sanders. He is survived by his uncle, Noble Womble; nephew, Matt Sanders and wife Heidi; nephew, Justin Sanders and wife Jennifer; great nephew, Lleyton Sanders; niece, Lily Sanders; numerous cousins; and his large church family at First United Methodist Church, all of whom will carry on his legacy of God's love personified.
As his last effort to give to others, Jamie made a decision to donate his body to medical advancement and to be cremated. Jamie's cremains will then be placed in a vault at First United Methodist Church where they will remain.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, the staff at Northwest Louisiana Veteran's Home, and the caretakers at Regional Hospice Care Group. A very special thank you from the family to Jamie's Bible Study group from FUMC that served Jamie faithfully until his final day. You acted as the hands and feet.
There will be a memorial service and celebration for Jamie on Thursday, March 12, at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church in Shreveport.
P.S. Jamie would hate that his picture is here for all to see.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020