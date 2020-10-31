Billy Jean Walsworth Kemp Reasor



Billy Jean Walsworth Kemp Reasor passed from our world to her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on February 21, 2020. 'BJ' was born in Quitman, LA on September 6, 1930 to Brian and Cloy (Hawthorne) Walsworth. She graduated from Jonesboro-Hodge HS in 1947 and Louisiana Tech in 1951. She was married to W. M. 'Bill' Kemp in Shreveport in 1951. She taught science and physical education at Byrd HS between 1951 -1954. They moved to Laurel, MS then on to New Orleans, LA, where they settled for over 20 and raised two sons. After a brief 2 year move to Houston, BJ and Bill moved back to Shreveport in 1977. BJ stayed following Bill's death in 1978. BJ married A. F. 'Art' Reasor in 1983 and was married to Art until his death in 2011. BJ was an avid and accomplished golfer, a competitive bridge player, a serial giver, and a relentless conversationalist. BJ was a life-long member of Noel Memorial United Methodist Church where she worshiped, aspired, and worked to gather the community together. She was one of the leaders and organizers of the First Tee of Shreveport. BJ was the president of the volunteer organization that produced the New Orleans Open for many years. She was president of the USGA Southern Women's Golf Association (15 states), president of the LA Women's Golf Association, a member of the USGA Senior Women's Rules Committee, and a member of the US Senior Women's Golf Association. BJ was the LA Senior Women's Match Play Champion, twice. She was the club champ at Metairie CC (New Orleans), Lakeside CC(Houston), and Shreveport CC. BJ worked as a walking scorekeeper in the British Open in 1982 and 1989, keeping score for matches with the likes of Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, Bernhard Langer, Ian Woosnam, and others. BJ never met a person that wasn't a child of God and placed in front of her by God. She will be greatly missed. BJ is survived by her two sons, William Kemp and Robert Kemp (Melinda), 3 grandaughters, Justine Kemp Kruse (Wes), Katherine Kemp, and Nola Kemp, and one grandson, Walker Kemp. Family has struggled to organize a memorial in these trying times. She will be remembered in regular services at Noel Memorial United Methodist Church on Sunday Nov 1, 2020.









