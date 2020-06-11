Billy Ray Adger
Mr. Billy Ray Adger

Shreveport - Graveside service will be held for Mr. Billy Ray Adger, 68, 12 noon, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Carver Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 10 to 4 p.m., Friday at Heavenly Gates.

Mr. Adger entered into eternal rest on June 4, 2020.

He is survived by his sisters; Dessie Mae Adger, Brenda Adger Smith (Rudolph), Alla Adger Goff (Clarence), Delores Adger, and brothers; John B. Adger, Jr. (Daisy), James D. Adger (Helen), Harvey L. Adger and a host of family and friends.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
JUN
13
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Carver Cemetery
