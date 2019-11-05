|
|
Billy Tate Giles
Shreveport - Billy Tate Giles passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the age of 90.
Billy is survived by his children, William Dennis Giles, Linh Giles, Debra Anne Giles Lefelar, Gary Lefelar, his grandchildren, George William Lefelar, Connie Chai Lefelar, Timothy Edward Lefelar, Amber Lake Lefelar, his great granddaughter, Kimberly Nicole Lefelar, his honorary son, Santo Ferrara and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and his Co-Wed Sunday School family.
Billy is predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Shirley Jewell Moore Giles, his parents, Eddie Ernest Giles and Mary Bernice Tate Giles, and his siblings, Harlan Raymond Giles, Willie Ray Giles, and Laura Tabitha Giles.
Billy was born on October 23, 1929 in Trion, Georgia. He attended Trion High School in Trion, the University of Georgia, and graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Business at Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Billy enlisted with the United States Air Force before working at Texas Eastern Transmission Corporation from which he retired after 32 years of service in the Measurement and Gas Accounting Department.
Billy was a long time member of First United Methodist Church of Shreveport and a member of the Co-Wed Sunday School class.
Billy will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. He was known for his love of a good joke and his sense of humor. He will be missed greatly by those whom he loved and those who loved him.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 25 at 11 AM at First United Methodist Church in Shreveport. A reception will immediately follow.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019