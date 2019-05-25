Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Wayne Foster


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Billy Wayne Foster Obituary
Billy Wayne Foster

Haughton, La - Billy Wayne Foster, 77, was born on April 18, 1942 in Oak Grove, LA to Oliver R. Foster and Pauline L. Stiles Foster and passed away peacefully in the early morning of May 23, 2019 at his home with loved ones by his side.

A memorial service for Billy Wayne Foster will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Bro. James Lee. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until service time at Rose-Neath Bossier.

He is preceded in death by his beloved son, William "Billy" Foster; his parents and five siblings.

Billy is survived by his loving wife and business partner, Claudia Foster; his dear daughter, Tori and husband, James Sharpley; cherished grandchildren, Christopher, Jesse, Casey, Will, Haleigh and great grandchildren whom he adored, Layla, Emma, Riley, Carson and Tori Jo.

In spite of having only an eighth grade education, with the help of his son Billy, son-in-law James, dedicated employees, support from his community and with great pride, Billy was able to form and maintain B.W. Foster Construction and other businesses.

The family suggests memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-1942.

Billy Wayne Foster will forever be truly missed by so many.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 25 to May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
Download Now