Bishop Henry Lee Mariner Jr.

Bishop Henry Lee Mariner Jr. Obituary
Bishop Henry Lee Mariner, Jr.

Aubrey Texas - Aubrey, Texas Celebration of life service for Bishop Henry Mariner Jr., 66, will be 10 a.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 at Shreveport Community Church, 6720 Buncombe Rd. Interment will follow at Northwest La. Veteran's Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 12 noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Bishop Mariner entered into eternal life on February 2, 2020.

He survived by his wife; Femerry Brown Mariner, children, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
