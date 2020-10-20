Blanche Livingston McConnell
Springhill, LA - Blanche McConnell, surrounded by children, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020. She was 91 years young. Her life was truly a life well lived.
She was born Maude Blanche Livingston to John Henry and Jessie Jagers Livingston in Girard, Louisiana, on December 2, 1928. She was the third of their thirteen children.
Always studious and well read, Blanche graduated as Valedictorian of Rayville High School in 1946. She went on to pursue her studies at Northeast Louisiana University. It was there she met Nathaniel Julius (N.J.) McConnell. From afar, N.J. was immediately taken with Blanch and told some G.I. friends that he was going to marry that beauty.
On September 14, 1946, Blanche married Nathaniel Julius McConnell in Bastrop, Louisiana. Blanche went with N.J. to Baton Rouge where they lived in tent barracks while N.J. attended law school and began their family with the birth of their eldest child. Following law school, Blanche and N.J. relocated to Springhill to begin their family being married for 49 years.
Blanche loved gardening in her flowerbeds whether to find solitude from the kids or just her own enjoyment we are not sure! Blanche was an excellent cook and always asked each of us what cake we wanted for our birthday! Playing bridge with friends and reading a good book were also favorite pastimes for Blanche. She loved her LSU football teams and was not happy when the Tigers did not win. Sewing was another interest started from necessity as a young couple and grew into a passion for making beautiful dresses for her daughters. She was an active member of the Springhill Art League and loved to paint.
Blanche was always involved with her children lives, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, taking us to ball practice or UMY. Always being sure, we were where we needed to be. Blanche was involved with Springhill United Methodist through Circles and Sunday School classes. In addition, Banks-Strong American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 was important to Blanche as she headed up the Boys and Girls State program for many years. After getting us all out of high school, Mom followed us to college getting a BA and Masters in Psychology, needless to say straight A's, Magna Cum Laude.
She had the epitome of a servant's heart and loved the Lord. She was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church for her adult life. For many years at the Springhill United Methodist Church, Blanche was Sunday School superintendent and coordinated Vacation Bible School. Blanche was always active with the United Methodist Women and served many times on Pastor Parish committee where she would always tell the preacher what he needed to know.
Above all, Blanche's greatest accomplishment was her family. She and N.J. had six children: Jessica Dianne McConnell Sabino of Springhill, Mary Theresa McConnell of Shreveport (Ray Branton), Ruth Ellen McConnell (deceased), Cecil Gene McConnell (Ginger) of Magnolia, AR, Nathaniel Julius McConnell, Jr. of Mulberry, AR, and Julia Claire McConnell of Springhill. Eight grandchildren survive Blanche: John-Paul Nathaniel Sabino (Christy), Jennifer Dawn Sabino, Anne Meredythe Sabino Lord (Ryan), Jason Paul McConnell (Laney), Kirk Lee McConnell (Cate), Kyle Bradley Hall (Cara), James Tyler Hall, and Rachel Helen McConnell-Switzer. Ten great grandchildren survive Blanche: Dakota DeWayne Hile, Merritt Grace McConnell, Mary Charles McCconnell, Lee Andrew McConnell, Catherine Caroline McConnell, Ros Ketcheside McConnell, Kerowyn Diane Beaty-Sabino, Ayden Faye Hall, Weston Bradley Hall, and Rowan Thomas Hall. Four siblings also survive Blanche: Arcola Livingston, Bobby Livington, Sue L. Hallack (William), and Stanley Livingston (Jeannette).
Blanche is predeceased by her parents, her husband, the honorable Judge Nathaniel Julius McConnell, her daughter, Ruth Ellen McConnell, her granddaughter, Shelley Crystine Cochran, sons-in-law, James Bradley Hall, David K. Switzer, and her siblings, Patsy Jane Johnson, Billie Patterson, Max Livingston, Anne Daniel, Wallace Livingston, Linda Copeland, Bruce Michael Livingston, and John A. Livingston.
Very special thanks from the family go to Dorothy Wortham who blessed Mrs. Blanche with her presence, love, and assistance on a daily basis and the nursing staff of Regional Hospice Care Group of NWLA for the loving, comfort care given to Blanche during her final days.
Blanche's friends and family will be celebrating her life with a visitation on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 5pm-7pm at Bailey Funeral Home and a memorial service on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1:00pm at Springhill United Methodist Church. Social distancing and face mask will be required. Memorials may be made in Blanche's memory to the Springhill United Methodist Church in Springhill, Louisiana or the Methodist Children Home in Ruston, Louisiana.
