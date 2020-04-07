Services
Warren Meadows Funeral Home
355 S Capitol St
Many, LA 71449
318-256-3471
1923 - 2020
Shreveport - Blanche Procell was born on Sunday, June 10, 1923. She passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Willis Knighton Pierremont in Shreveport, LA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Ascension Sepulvado; son, Thomas Roy Procell; husband, Raymond Procell; son-in-law, Danny Smith; brothers: Manuel, Joe, Nick and Raymond; sisters: Sally Procell, Angeline Malmay, Cora Meshell, Mable Sepulvado and Rose Lee Garcia; and her step-granddaughter, Mandy Stewart.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Smith of Shreveport, LA; grandchildren: Jeramy Procell of Shreveport, LA, Brandy Lopez of Zwolle, LA, Holly Dowdy and husband Clay of Shreveport, LA, Tiffany Le and husband Kim of Shreveport, LA, Jonathan Procell and wife Gwen of Zwolle, LA and Justin Procell of Zwolle, LA; step-granddaughter, Wendy Miller and husband Kevin of Montrose, CO; eighteen great grandchildren; sisters, Maggie Manshack of Zwolle, LA and Mattie Garcia of Shreveport, LA; brothers-in-law, Bill Procell and wife Mary of Austin, TX and James Garcia of Shreveport, LA; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Honoring Blanche as pallbearers are: Jeramy Procell, Jonathan Procell, Justin Procell, Clay Dowdy and Kolton Dowdy.

The family gives special thanks to all of the staff at Garden Park Nursing Home. Also, Dr. Prime and her staff at Willis Knighton Pierremont Hospital.

There will be a private family graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.warrenmeadows.com
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
